Drive-thru vaccination site in the works for Pearl River County

Establishment of a drive-thru COVID-19 vaccination site is in the works for Pearl River County, although details concerning when it will open have not been confirmed.

Pearl River County Emergency Management Director Danny Manley said he spoke with the Mississippi State Department of Health about setting up a site in Pearl River County. They are working on setting up a drive-thru vaccination site at the county’s health department building, the same location where MSDH is offering free drive-thru COVID-19 tests.

Highland Community Hospital is already offering COVID-19 vaccinations in Picayune, primarily for healthcare workers and first responders, said Manley. The Pearl River County Hospital and Nursing Home in Poplarville is also administering COVID-19 vaccines, according to previous coverage.

In a press briefing held Jan. 21, Senior Deputy and Director of Health Protection Jim Craig said the health department’s administration discussed opening a drive-thru vaccination site in Pearl River County with local officials and are exploring opportunities to open a site in the county.

MSDH’s list of providers receiving COVID-19 vaccine distributions for the week of Jan. 25 included the Pearl River Family Clinic in Poplarville. The provider list is updated weekly to include new distribution sites.