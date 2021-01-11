January 4, 2021

Colt Alexander Still of Picayune, Mississippi passed away at the age of 27 on

Monday, January 4, 2021.

Colt was a lifelong resident of Pearl River County. He was a skilled contractor and had a passion and talent with animals, mainly his dog Debo and his horse Baby. He was a beloved son, brother and friend.

He leaves behind, his parents Terry Still and Melinda Moore, that loved him more than words can express. Colt also leaves behind several family members: his brothers, Aryan Still, Dru Roberts, and Chris Solis; aunt Gayle Moore White and uncle Peter White, uncle Russell Still, Jr., aunt Juanita Still Millhouse, uncle Ronald Millhouse, aunt Diane Cottrell; cousins, Victoria White, Dylan White, Maria White, David Millhouse, Kimberly Millhouse McDerment, Lea Cottrell, and Christopher Cottrell.

He is preceded in death by his cousins, Russell Millhouse, Robert Millhouse, and Daniel Cottrell.

A celebration of life will be held by family, at a date to be announced.

Arrangements are under the direction of Picayune Funeral Home. Please visit our website, www.picayunefuneral.com for the obituary where you may leave an online condolence or share photos and memories.