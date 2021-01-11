January 9, 2021

After this manner therefore pray ye: Our Father which art in heaven, Hallowed be thy name. Matthew 6:9

Graveside services will be held Saturday, January 16, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. at Picayune Cemetery. Pastor Barry Jones will officiate the services. Due to COVID-19 masks and social distancing will be observed.

Clarence Ellis was born October 22, 1946, in Picayune, MS, to the late Genevea Ellis-Judge and Oscar Judge. He was a warehouse foreman for Pontchartrain Materials in Pearl River, LA for many years until his retirement.

Clarence was many things for many people and to know him was to love him. He lived a good life. In the hearts of his daughters, he was their world.

On Saturday, January 9, 2021 Clarence accepted his angel wings from his earthly home.

He is preceded in death by his parents Genevea and Oscar Judge, his sister Jeanette Ruffin and the love of his life Barbara J. Ellis of 29 years of marriage.

Clarence is survived by five daughters to cherish his memories, Natasha (Gregory) Fletcher of Picayune, MS, Nadjia (Eddie) Taylor of Atlanta, GA, Natavia (Amara) Ellis of Dallas, TX, Angela (Bobby) Taylor of Franklinton, LA and Denise Ellis of Pensacola, FL; one brother, David Pittman of Oakland, CA; one special aunt, Beverly Gray of Picayune, MS along with 11 grandchildren, 13 great-grandchildren and a host of aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and other relatives and friends.

Entrusted to Brown’s Funeral Home.