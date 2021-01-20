City Council reappoints Mooneyham to school board of trustees

Members of Picayune’s City Council approved a motion to reappoint David Mooneyham to the Picayune School District’s Board of Trustees during Tuesday’s meeting.

The motion came months after the matter was first brought up, and months after his official resignation from state employment.

When asked for details about the matter by Councilor Larry Breland, city attorney Nathan Farmer said that to his knowledge Mooneyham had to step down from his position on the Board of Trustees when he retired from his unnamed state employment position back in August of last year.

Farmer said that move had to be made so his state retirement would not be affected. Since that time, Mooneyham’s position on the Board of Trustees has remained empty.

The matter had to be taken up with the Council to reflect in the minutes that Mooneyham also stepped down from the Board of Trustees. Mooneyham can now resume his duties with the school board.