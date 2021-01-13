January 6, 2021

Graveside Funeral Services for Carol Joyce Shaw Moses, age 93 years, of Hideaway Community, MS, who passed away January 6, 2021, were held Tuesday, January 12, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. at New Palestine Cemetery.

Burial was in New Palestine Cemetery under the direction of McDonald Funeral Home.

Bishop Stephen Beasley officiated the service.

A native of New Orleans, LA, she was an entrepreneur and a member of Trinity United Methodist Church. Carol had a wonderful life. She traveled around the world and experienced things that no one would believe. She loved life and what it brought. Her energy was through the roof, even up to the age of 93. Her life was quite interesting. She survived three major hurricanes Audrey, Camille and Katrina plus lived and survived the unrest in Dubai and the Brazil’s jungles. Mother capitalized on the death of my father and kept smiling. Her faith in herself and God made her strong. She loved life and all it offered, plus made countless friends along the way. She belonged to numerous organizations through her life from the Natchez Pilgrimage to the Senior Center in Picayune. Her art was her true love in her latter years. She began painting at the age of 90 and had to stop due her health at the age of 93. Mother won many ribbons and was respected by her peers. As a mother, she was always there for you, but believed in being the best in everything that she tried, from fishing, frog gigging to living in the jungles of Brazil. As a person, Carol loved people, the arts, clubs and most of all Mardi Gras. She lived life to the fullest and did not waste a minute. Her family looked up to her, trusted her and will dearly miss her. She was a great inspiration in life to follow and taught us all to love their fellow man.

What can I say more, she is the greatest love of my life, next to my wife, and her friends will miss her dearly and miss the enjoyment she brought to our lives.

She was preceded in death by her parents, George Kendall Shaw and Gladys Florence Warner Shaw; her son, Kendall Roy Moses; and her brother, Kendall Shaw.

Left to cherish her memory are her loving and devoted son, William “Bill” Starling Moses, Jr.; four grandchildren, Jennifer Lynn Moses, Rebecca Shaw Moses, William S.J. “Trey” Moses, Jr. and Dr. Kelsey Moses; six great-grandchildren; and three great-great-grandchildren.