Arrest reports collected from the Picayune Police Department on Jan. 5, 2021
Cheyanne Bleu Boone, 26, 60 Shorty Burgess Rd.; arrested Dec. 31, for failure to appear.
Nicholas Cyprian Dolese III, 31, 2212 E. Canal St.; arrested Jan. 1, for suspended driver’s license.
Lori Noelle Gowdy, 29, 303 Bruce St.; arrested Jan. 2, for respassing.
Mikinnah Leigh Newby, 19, 509 Williams Blvd.; arrested Dec. 30, for willful trespassing.
Connice Lesha Sylvas, 27, 110 Caroline St.; arrested Dec. 29, for failure to appear.
Eric Deshawn Raymond Vaughn, 25, 616 Richard St.; arrested Dec. 29, for failure to appear.
