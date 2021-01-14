Arrest reports collected from the Pearl River County Sheriff’s Department on Jan. 14, 2021

Jennifer Lynn Comeaux, 47, 2 Southfork Rd., Carriere; arrested Dec. 18, for foreign fugitive warrant.

Clinton Price Morris, 35, 79 Lavelle Odom Rd., Poplarville; arrested Dec. 18, for possession of a controlled substance and possession of paraphernalia.

Terrante Keishunna Smith, 25, 164 Byrd, Carriere; arrested Dec. 18, for trespassing.

Lucas Xavier Pittman, 40, 40 Blackwell Rd.; arrested Dec. 19, for DUI, careless driving and driving while license suspended.

William Curtis Jones, 39, 16165 Saddie Dr., Gulfport; arrested Dec. 20, for probation violation.

Roy Lee Howell, 53, 31 Twin Rd., Perkinston; arrested Dec. 21, for contempt of court.

Kenneth L. Penton, 66, 22 Shorty Burgess Rd.; arrested Dec. 22, for DUI, littering, no driver’s license and possession of marijuana in a motor vehicle.

Tristen Jack Weaver, 19, 11483 Azalea Trace, Gulfport; arrested Dec. 22, for possession of paraphernalia and possession of marijuana.

Stephen Tyler Cambre, 19, 125 S. Cherrywood Lane, Pearl River, La.; arrested Dec. 22, for possession of paraphernalia and possession of marijuana.

Cameron John Bergens, 29, 9 Karly Dr., Carriere; arrested Dec. 22, for sale, transfer or distribution of a controlled substance.

Anthony Lance Alexius, 34, 532 Slade Woodward Rd., Poplarville; arrested Dec. 23, for fleeing or eluding a law enforcement officer in a motor vehicle.

Jeremy Revon SHaw, 37, 31577 Cane Creek Rd., Perkinston; arrested Dec. 24, for receiving stolen property and probation violation.

Rodney Andrew Henderson, 33, 7095 Tamborella Rd., Bay St. Louis, arrested Dec. 24, for foreign fugitive warrant.

Darren Dante Evans, 28, 73 Woodson Dr., Laurel; arrested Dec. 26, for two controlled substance violations and driving while license suspended.

Kendall J. Breland, 21, 931 S. Maple St., Laurel; arrested Dec. 26, for two controlled substance violations.

Trey Malone Hunt, 21, 42 Hunt Rd.; arrested Dec. 26, for trespassing, petit larceny and malicious mischief.

John Lee Smtih, 60, 114 Morshe St.; arrested Dec. 28, for DUI and careless driving.

Chelciah Dionne Stacks, 43, 8 Recreation Dr., Nicholson; arrested Dec. 28, for contempt of court and probation violation.

Jay Paul Havers, 45, 75 Lakeview Dr., Carriere; arrested Dec. 29, for DUI refused test and DUI involving child endangerment without injury.

Robert Howard Lasseter, 43, 2105 E. Canal St.; arrested Dec. 30, for contempt of court.

Gabriel Michael Umbehr, 18, 42 Secretariat Dr., Carriere; arrested Dec. 30, for possession of paraphernalia and disobeying a traffic device.

Kevin Anthony Hernandez, 63, 26 Justin Rd., Carriere; arrested Dec. 30, for careless driving and controlled substance violation.

Cheyenne Renee Weems, 22, 11 Roy Rd., Lumberton; arrested Dec. 30, for possession of paraphernalia and controlled substance violation.

Raymond Charles Meranto, 28, 49 Roy Rd., Lumberton; arrested Dec. 30, for driving while license suspended, speeding, possession of marijuana in a motor vehicle, possession of paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance.

Frank S. Williams, 41, 105 Carver; arrested Dec. 31, for failure to comply with officer requests.

Walter Aaron Pomelow, 62, 2951 Jackson Landing Rd.; arrested Dec. 31, for controlled substance violation.

Christopher John Fortnerbeltran, 35, 9797 Highway 11 N., Poplarville; arrested Dec. 31, for disorderly conduct.

Seth James Boudreaux, 19, 68410 Martha Dr., Pearl River, La.; arrested Jan. 1, for DUI.

Andrea Christine Hawkins, 37, 1210 Goodyear Blvd.; arrested Dec. 31, for contempt of court, failure to comply with officer requests and malicious mischief.

Richard N. Higdon, 71, 827 Henelyfield McNeill Rd., Carriere; arrested Dec. 31, for DUI.

Michael Stevenson Seals, 36, 62 Hickory Lane, Carriere; arrested Jan. 1, for probation violation.

Jose Mateo Figurod, 53, 55 Willow Bend; arrested Jan. 1, for DUI and hold for ICE.

Gary Allen Browder, 31, 4 Linda Lane; arrested Jan. 2, for DUI second.

Ricky Keith Adams, 59, 1211 Highway 31, Minette, Ala.; arrested Jan. 2, for DUI and improper lighting.

Eric Felix Gant, 31, 6190 Breez, Gonzales, La.; arrested Jan. 2, for DUI.

Jared Michael Walker, 24, 94 Hunters Trace; arrested Jan. 3, for disorderly conduct.

Michael Chad Callahan, 36, 104 Rusrie Lane, Carriere; arrested Jan. 3, for DUI.

Alexander Cole Hendrix, 30, 113 Liberty Rd.; arrested Jan. 4, for three counts of sale, distribution or transfer of a controlled substance, improper equipment, driving while license suspended, no insurance and foreign fugitive warrant.

William Clayton Snell, 43, 1414 Poplar Ave. Murfreesboro, Tenn.; arrested Jan. 6, for receiving stolen property and foreign fugitive warrant.

Eric Matthew Wagner, 20, 49 Boley Bypass Rd.; arrested Jan. 6, for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.