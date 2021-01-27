Alyssa Wilson, Nissan of Picayune Teacher of the Week

Alyssa Wilson has been named Nissan of Picayune’s Teacher of the Week.

Alyssa is a kindergarten teacher at South Side Lower Elementary in the Picayune School District.

For the past two and a half years she’s been teaching within the Picayune School District, the last two years of which have been at South Side Lower Elementary.

Her favorite aspect of teaching is that she has a chance to get to know the students and build relationships with them as she watches them grow.

“Some come here not knowing any letter or how to write their own name,” Alyssa said. “It’s amazing to see how much they grow.”

One of the things she wants her students to take away from their time in her class is that each and everyone of the children are loved.

“They will always have a love and safe place to be in my classroom.”

Since she was a child, Alyssa has always wanted to be a teacher.

“I have always loved school and learning, and I want to instill that love of school into my students,” Alyssa said.