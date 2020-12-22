Vehicle hits ditch, overturns on Sycamore Road

A one vehicle collision resulted in a Nissan Versa being overturned after leaving the road and striking a ditch, but no injuries were reported.

Maj. Joe Quave with the Pearl River County Sheriff’s Department said the incident occurred on Sycamore Road near George Mitchell Road Monday at about 5 p.m.

Deputies arrived and an investigation into the incident determined that the vehicle was traveling east on Sycamore Road when for an unknown reason left the road on the left hand side, struck a ditch and overturned. Quave said the driver was uninjured and no arrests were made.

The driver stated that his vehicle left the road due to faulty equipment.