Unemployment in October jumped slightly in Pearl River County from September to October

Pearl River County’s unemployment rate in October of this year increased to 7 percent when compared to the previous month’s rate of 6.6 percent. The prior year in October, Pearl River County’s unemployment rate was 4.9 percent.

During the month of October, the unadjusted unemployment rate in the state of Mississippi was reported to be 7 percent, a slight increase from the prior month’s average of 6.9 percent. In October of 2019, the rate was 5.1 percent.

The state’s adjusted average was 7.4 percent, an increase from the previous month’s rate of 7.2. In October of 2019, that rate was 5.6 percent.

Nationwide, the seasonally adjusted unemployment rate in October was 6.9 percent, a decrease from the previous month’s percentage of 7.9. A year prior that rate was 3.6 percent.

The unadjusted nationwide average was 6.6 percent, a decrease from September’s rate of 7.7 but was higher than last October’s rate of 3.3. percent.

Seasonally adjusted rates take annual patterns such as weather, holidays, school schedules and other occurrences that affect employment rates into account. Only nationwide and statewide percentages are adjusted.

During the month of October, 32 of Mississippi’s 82 counties reported unemployment rates at or below the statewide-unadjusted average of 7 percent.

Rankin County reported the lowest unemployment rate during October of 4.2 percent with Lafayette County reporting a rate of 4.8 percent.

Jefferson County reported the highest rate, at 17.2 percent, with Wilkinson County reporting a rate of 15.8 percent.