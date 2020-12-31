December 31, 2020

Troopers work fatal collision in Jackson County

By Special to the Item

Published 12:25 pm Thursday, December 31, 2020

According to a release from the Mississippi Highway Patrol, State Troopers responded to a fatal wreck in Jackson County, MS on December 31, 2020, at 8:32 am Thursday morning that claimed the life of a Jackson County resident. Investigating Troopers reported a head-on collision occurred between two passenger pick-up trucks on MS Hwy 613 near Beechnut Road. One driver was pronounced deceased at the scene of the wreck, the other driver was transported by ambulance to a local hospital with moderate injuries. The crash is currently under investigation by MHP.

