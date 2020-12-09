Tipoff Times Finalized for SEC Men’s Hoops Schedule

OXFORD, Miss. – The Ole Miss men’s basketball team will play every Southeastern Conference game on national television as the league office released tipoff times and TV designations for the entire conference schedule Tuesday.

Ole Miss is showcased 13 times on SEC Network. Two games will air on ESPN2, while the other three conference games will be broadcast on the ESPN family of networks with the exact channel to be announced at a later date. All of the games included in the ESPN package (ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU and SEC Network) will also be available through the ESPN app, which is accessible on computers, smartphones, tablets and connected devices to fans who receive their video subscription from an affiliated provider.

The Rebels’ first four conference games will air on SEC Network. Ole Miss begins conference play on the road by heading to Alabama for an 8 p.m. tipoff (Dec. 29). After hosting Wichita State for a weekend matchup (Jan. 2), Ole Miss gets back to SEC action by hosting Auburn for another 8 p.m. start (Jan. 6). The Rebels welcome South Carolina to Oxford (Jan. 9, 5 p.m.), the first of two matchups with the Gamecocks, before heading to Florida (Jan. 12, 6 p.m.).

Ole Miss returns home to face Georgia (Jan. 16) for a Saturday morning contest (11 a.m.) on ESPN2. Four SEC Network games follow, starting with a rivalry matchup at Mississippi State (Jan. 19, 8 p.m.). After hosting the Texas A&M Aggies (Jan. 23, 2:30 p.m.), the Rebels end the first month of the year with back-to-back road contests at Arkansas (Jan. 27, 7:30 p.m.) and Georgia (Jan. 30, 5 p.m.).

Ole Miss begins February with a Groundhogs Day battle versus Tennessee (Feb. 2). Tipoff is set for 6 p.m., while the TV designation will be selected at a later date (ESPN, ESPN2 or ESPNU). Following the completion of the Auburn series (Feb. 6, 3 p.m.) on ESPN2, the Rebels host Missouri (Feb. 10, 8 p.m.) on SEC Network. Ole Miss travels to South Carolina (Feb. 13) for a 5 p.m. matchup on SEC Network before returning home to face LSU (Feb. 17, 8 p.m.). The Wednesday night contest will either air on ESPN2 or ESPNU. The rivalry with MSU concludes on a Saturday in The Pavilion (Feb. 20), set for 5 p.m. on SEC Network.

After the return trip to Missouri (Feb. 23, 8 p.m.), Ole Miss remains on the road by heading to Vanderbilt (Feb. 27, 2:30 p.m.). SEC Network will provide coverage for both games. The Rebels wrap up the regular season by hosting the Kentucky Wildcats on Senior Night (March 2); that conference finale is set for 8 p.m. on ESPN or ESPN2.

For the latest news and updates regarding Ole Miss Men’s Basketball, follow the Rebels on Twitter at @OleMissMBB, on Facebook at Ole Miss Men’s Basketball and on Instagram at olemissmbb.

2020-21 SEC Schedule