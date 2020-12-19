Sydney Carter Signs With Mississippi State

STARKVILLE – Sydney Carter, a power-hitting infielder out of Marietta, Georgia, signed with Mississippi State softball on National Signing Day.

Carter was ranked No. 12 in the nation by FloSoftball in 2017-18 and earned Offensive Player of the Year along with All-State and All-Region honors in both 2018 and 2019. She was named one of the top players in Georgia by Softball America following her fall 2019 season.

“Sydney Carter is one of the strongest hitters I have seen in a long time,” head coach Samantha Ricketts said. “She can change the game with one swing of the bat and is capable of hitting the towering home run balls that Bulldog fans have become accustomed to seeing off the bat of All-American Fa Leilua. She has been coached well in the Atlanta Vipers organization by Jason Holbrook and is a competitive athlete with a strong knowledge for the game.”

Playing the corner infield spots for Lassiter High School, Carter hit 16 home runs as a freshman. She is considered the No. 82 infielder in the class and also pitched in high school.

“I picked MSU because as soon as I stepped on campus it felt like home,” Carter said. “The coaches and players treated me like family, and I just knew it was the place for me.”

Carter led Lassiter to the 6A State Championship in 2020 and has been named Scholar-Athlete of the Year in every season. In her final season, she batted .370 with 23 RBI and six home runs.

Mississippi State softball signed five student-athletes on National Signing Day on Nov. 11. State’s class was ranked No. 26 by Extra Innings Softball, and all but one signee was among the top 100 in the class.

