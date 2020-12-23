Stephon Demetrice Huderson, Sr.

December 16, 2020

“We are confident, I say, and willing rather to be absent from the body, and present with the Lord.” 2 Corinthians 5:8

It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our brother, father and friend. He was known by all as “MaGoo,” but he was born as Stephon Demetrice Huderson on May 6, 1962 in Picayune, MS to the late Clementine Huderson Jett and Bobby Lull. He passed away on December 16, 2020, at the age of 58.

Stephon accepted Christ and was baptized at a young age by the late Rev. E.L. Fox at Pleasant Valley Baptist Church. He attended Picayune Memorial High School where he excelled in sports and played football, basketball and baseball. He had a big, outgoing personality, loved to dance and was always the life of the party. He enjoyed life and lived it to the fullest.

He was the eldest of six children and loved the role of big brother. He was a free-spirt and made friends wherever he went. He was truly one of a kind.

Stephon was also a proud father and bragged on all of his kids. He leaves fond memories to be cherished by his children: Shanesia Bethel, LaKenya (Darrick) Hall, Nakita McWilliams, Stefanie (Genarrio) McWilliams, Shaneshia Huderson, Shi’Tyra Huderson, Stephon Huderson Jr., Shanivia Huderson, Isaac (Jennifer) Andrews, and Sarah Bonds. His brothers: Terry Huderson, Kenneth (Nickie) Jones and Maurice Everett. Sisters: Vickie Harry, Tamika Jones, Tracey Jones, Bridgett Everett and Tabatha Everett.

He is at peace now with those who preceded him in death: His grandparents: Mr. & Mrs. Van and Mary Huderson; his father, Bobby “Tappin” Lull; his mother, Clementine Huderson Jett; stepfather, Johnny Robert Jett; sister, Antrenette Everett; and brother-in-law, Arnold Lee Harry Sr.

He will be sadly missed by 16 grandchildren, many nephews, nieces, cousin and friends.

A Public Viewing will be held at Browns Funeral Home on Saturday, December 26, 2020, at 11:00 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. Graveside services will follow at 1:00 p.m. at the Palestine Cemetery in Picayune, MS. Rev. Otis Jones will be officiating.

Due to COVID-19, mask and social distancing will be observed at both locations.

Entrusted to Brown’s Funeral Home.