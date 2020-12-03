Snudda Collins Named SEC Freshman of the Week

OXFORD, Miss. – After an impressive showing in her debut, Ole Miss forward Snudda Collins has been named SEC Freshman of the Week.

Collins – a native of Brookhaven, Mississippi – led all scorers with 23 points in Monday night’s season opener vs. McNeese State, the most ever by a Rebel in their freshman debut (in available records) and the most by any SEC freshman this season. Furthermore, it was the most by any Rebel in a season opener since 2017.

Collins was 5-of-8 from beyond the arc, helping Ole Miss notch its most points in the Coach Yo era overall and the most in a season opener since 2005 with 99 points scored. Collins was part of a group of newcomers who contributed 88 of those 99 points vs. McNeese, and was one of an all-newcomer group of five in double-digit scoring against the Cowgirls.

Ole Miss returns to the floor this Thursday night (Dec. 3) when it hosts Kansas for the first time in program history for the SEC/Big 12 Challenge. Tipoff is set for 7:30 p.m. CT inside The Pavilion and on SEC Network.

