Ole Miss’ Johnson Preps for Arnold Palmer Cup

ORLANDO, Fla. – Ole Miss women’s golf senior Julia Johnson will represent the United States in the Arnold Palmer Cup, Monday through Wednesday, in Orlando, Florida.

The 2020 matches are set to be played at Arnold Palmer’s Bay Hill Club & Lodge. The Ryder Cup-style event features the top men’s and women’s college golfers matching the United States against their International counterparts.

Johnson, currently No. 120 in the World Amateur Golf Rankings, finished the fall season with a 73.3 stroke average. She helped lead the Rebels to a team title at the prestigious East Lake Cup, highlighted by a 1-up win against South Carolina’s Lois Kaye Go to clinch the tournament title.

Johnson was originally chosen to represent the U.S. team after a stellar 2019-20 season. The St. Gabriel, Louisiana, native earned second team All-America honors last season and led the SEC with a 70.72 stroke average, the lowest single-season stroke average in program history. Johnson finished inside the top-15 in every event as a junior.

Johnson will pair with University of Oklahoma’s Garett Reband for the opening round of mixed fourball. They’ll take on Linn Grant and Vincent Norrman Monday at 8:45 a.m. CT.

Originally scheduled to be played July 3-5 at Lahinch Golf Club in Lahinch, Ireland, the event was moved to December to Mr. Palmer’s winter home, the Bay Hill Club & Lodge. The inaugural Arnold Palmer Cup was staged there in 1997 and Bay Hill will be the first venue to host the matches twice.

