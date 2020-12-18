Mississippi State’s Kobe Jones Named To SEC Community Service Team

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – Senior defensive end Kobe Jones was named Mississippi State’s representative on the SEC Community Service Team the league office announced on Thursday.

Jones, a Starkville native and two-time Wuerffel Trophy nominee, has been a leader on the field, in the classroom and in his hometown community during his time at MSU. A three-time member of the SEC Academic Honor Roll, Jones earned his bachelor’s degree from MSU last December in business administration. He was the Bulldogs’ nominee for the Wuerffel Trophy and Allstate AFCA Good Works Team in 2019.

Jones actively volunteers time to the Starkville Cowboys little league football and Starkville High School football programs. He currently represents MSU on the SEC Football Leadership Council and attended the Black Student Athlete Summit in Austin, Texas, last year.

He has been an active voice for the program regarding social justice and racial equality. After the Mississippi state legislature approved a change in the state flag this summer, voters across the state approved a new design just days before Mississippi State’s game against Vanderbilt. Jones was chosen to lead the team out of the tunnel as the first football student-athlete in the state to carry the new banner onto the field.

In his senior season, Jones has 26 tackles with 3.0 for loss and 2.0 sacks. For his career, he has made 96 stops and is one of 10 active SEC student-athletes with 20 or more tackles for loss (21.0).

The SEC names a Community Service Team for each of its 21-league sponsored sports, looking to highlight an athlete from each school who gives back to his community through superior service efforts.

The complete 2020 SEC Community Service Team is below.

Najee Harris, Alabama

Grant Morgan, Arkansas

Eli Stove, Auburn

Randy Russell, Florida

Azeez Ojulari, Georgia

Luke Fortner, Kentucky

JaCoby Stevens, LSU

Mac Brown, Ole Miss

Kobe Jones, Mississippi State

Nick Bolton, Missouri

Spencer Eason-Riddle, South Carolina

Trey Smith, Tennessee

Kellen Mond, Texas A&M

Andre Mintze, Vanderbilt