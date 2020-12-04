Mississippi State Volleyball Welcomes Transfer Setter Coulter

STARKVILLE – When its 2021 spring season arrives, Mississippi State volleyball will have a new face in the gym as head coach Julie Darty Dennis announced the signing of junior setter Gabby Coulter on Thursday (Dec. 3).

A transfer from Marshall, Coulter will be immediately eligible to participate in MSU’s spring competition after the Conference USA fall season was postponed.

“We are really excited to add Gabby to our family,” Darty Dennis said. “Gabby had two great seasons at Marshall and has plenty of experience running an offense. She knows what it takes to be successful, and she is going to help us continue to improve our offense.

“Gabby is going to come in and immediately give us more depth at the setter position. I love that we will have another setter on our roster, and that they can compete in our gym to earn the job. We spent a lot of time getting to know Gabby and figuring out if she would be a good fit, and all signs pointed to ‘Yes.’ I have high hopes for Gabby, and we’re pleased that she chose to join us here in Starkville.”

Coulter spent the first two seasons of her collegiate career at Marshall where she saw significant action both as a sophomore and freshman, totaling 1,400 assists and leading the Herd in the category each campaign.

As a sophomore, Coulter collected 549 assists (5.44 per set) in Marshall’s two-setter system and finished No. 3 on the team in service aces (22). She also recorded eight double-doubles.

During her rookie season Coulter was Marshall’s primary option at her position and posted 851 assists (9.78 per set) over 24 matches. Coulter amassed at least 50 assists in four matches and at least 40 assists in nine contests. On October 12, 2018, she had a career night, tallying 57 assists to go along with 15 digs at Rice for her seventh and final double-double of the year.

The Bradenton, Florida, native prepped at Manatee High School, where she lettered all four seasons and helped the Hurricanes to a state title as a freshman in 2014. Coulter is one of four Florida natives on State’s 2020-21 roster.

For more information on the Bulldogs, follow the program on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram by searching @HailStateVB.