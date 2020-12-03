Lisa Annett McWilliams Huderson

For she said, If I may touch but his clothes, I shall be whole. Mark 5:28

Graveside services will be held Friday, December 4, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. at Picayune Cemetery. Pastor Michael Kelley will officiate. A Visitation Walk-Thru will be held Thursday, December 3, 2020 from 5-7:00 p.m. at Brown’s Funeral Home Chapel. Due to COVID-19 mask and social distance will be enforced.

Lisa Annett McWilliams was born in Picayune, MS on November 22, 1963 to the late Mary and Lee McWilliams Sr. She was the fourth of six children. She is preceded in death by her parents, Mary and Lee McWilliams Sr.; two brothers, Terry O’lando McWilliams and Lee McWilliams Jr. and one grandson, Lamont Carson.

Lisa was baptized at an early age at St. Matthew Missionary Baptist church under the leadership of Rev. Woodward.

She loved to play softball under her father’s softball team. She was a graduate of Picayune Memorial High School Class of 1982 and attended Pearl River Community College where she studied cosmetology. She became employed at Picayune Convalescent home for many years. After leaving the medical field she worked odd jobs and later found herself doing what she loved, caring for people in home health.

Lisa leaves to cherish her memories; a loving husband, Felix “Tim” Huderson of 32 years; four devoted and beautiful daughters, Tomeka McWilliams (Dennis) of O’Fallon, IL, Latoya McWilliams-Bell (John), Teaquittea McWilliams and Myesha Magee all of Picayune, MS; one honorary daughter, Iyannia McWilliams of Picayune, MS; one stepdaughter Jalishia Huderson of Picayune, MS; two godchildren, Erica McKee of Gulfport, MS, and Demarcus Barnes of Picayune, MS; 17 grandchildren: Isaiah Mitchell and Elijah Mitchell, Ka’mon and Tatyana Jones, Jabari and Jabria McWilliams, Makenzie, Malachi and Makia Dennis, Journei Foxworth, Jenesis McWilliams, Dominique Armstrong, Chasity Mckinney, Torrione and Torriyana Scott, Xavier Simmons and baby Ava.

Also cherishing her memories: two loving sisters, Rozalind (Howard) Magee of Picayune, MS, Terrie (Randy) Harris of Jackson, MS; one brother Anthony (Cheryl) McWilliams; mother-in-law, Mildred Huderson of Picayune, MS; four aunts, Lucille Stubbs, Martha Smith, Lillie B. Jackson and Gladys (Earl) Dees, all of Picayune, MS, and Minnie Bell of Biloxi, MS; one uncle, George (Donna) Smith of Harvey, LA; a special friend and caregiver, Becky; two special cousins, Ann Davis of Pensacola, FL and Alberta McWilliams; a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends.

Entrusted to Brown’s Funeral Home.