November 30, 2020

Believe me that I am in the Father, and the Father in me: or else believe me for the very works sake. John 14:11

Graveside services will be held Wednesday, December 9, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at New Palestine Cemetery for Mr. Leon Bridges, 67, of Picayune, MS who transitioned on Monday, November 30, 2020 in Picayune, MS.

A Visitation Walk-Thru was held on Tuesday, December 8, 2020 from 4-6 p.m. at Brown’s Funeral Home Chapel.

Pastor Rev. Louis Thomas will officiate at the service.

Entrusted to Brown’s Funeral Home.