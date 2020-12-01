November 24, 2020

Julia Ruth Sauls Polk, 83, of Poplarville, passed away on Tuesday, November 24, 2020.

Mrs. Polk was born August 16, 1937 in Tylertown, Mississippi, a daughter of Charlie Wood Sauls and Rubye Lee Andrews Sauls. She was a graduate of Pearl River Community College; a member of First Baptist Church, Poplarville; and the former of the Sears & Roebuck Store and Quaint Collections, both in Poplarville.

In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, Bobby Jerry Polk; one son, Jerry Randall Polk; one son-in-law, Stanley Cartee; and one sister, Jo Evelyn Forbes.

Family members include her daughter, Debbie Cartee; two brothers, Charles Sauls, Ottis Ray Sauls; four grandchildren, Allison (Terry) Hall, Cory Polk, Justin (Ronni) Wells, Whitney Shea Polk; twelve great-grandchildren; and five great-great grandchildren.

Graveside funeral services will be held at Forest Lawn Memorial Gardens (154 Garrett and McGill Drive, Poplarville, MS, 39470) on Saturday, November 28, 2020 at 2:00 p.m.

White Funeral Home, (601) 795-4982. www. whitefuneralhomepoplarville. com.