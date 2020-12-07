December 4, 2020

Joyce Louise Fetters, age 70, of Ocean Springs, MS, passed away surrounded by her family on Friday, December 4, 2020. A Private Celebration of Life was held Sunday, December 6, 2020 at New Palestine Cemetery, 2336 New Palestine Road, Picayune, MS 39466.

Burial will be in New Palestine Cemetery under the direction of McDonald Funeral Home.

Her loving nephew, Chad Polk will officiate the service.

A native of Picayune, MS, one of her most rewarding occupations was as a computer programmer for Lockheed Martin Corporation at NASA’s John C. Stennis Space Center. Joyce was a loving and devoted mother, Nanny, sister, aunt and friend who will be truly missed by all who knew and loved her.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Allen Paul English, Sr. and LaFerne Elva “Ferne” Stover Gaddis; her loving husband, Greg Lee Fetters, Sr.; and her youngest sister, Patti English.

Left to cherish her memory are her loving and devoted children, Christy Baxter, Anna (Jim) Elmore, Dane Baxter, Greg (Priscila) Fetters, Jr., and Julie (Jared) Fricke; 13 grandchildren, Brant, Tara, Nick, Dylan, Olivia, Emily, Lauren, Justin, Jared, Gabby, Brooke, Josiah, and Jaziel; her sisters, Karen (George) Karavitis, Paula (Steve) Scianna, Sr., Tonya English Jackson, Skoshi Orena; and her brother, Paul English, Jr.; her aunt Maye Peacock; several nieces, nephews, and great-nieces and nephews.

The family extends their sincere appreciation and thanks to all of the nurses, doctors and hospital staff at Singing River Hospital, Ocean Springs, MS, for their kindness and care of Joyce.