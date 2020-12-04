November 24, 2020

Mass of Christian Burial for Josephine “Josie” Arendt Leonard, age 79, of Picayune, MS, formerly of Algiers, LA, who passed away surrounded by her family, Tuesday, November 24, 2020, will be held Thursday, December 10, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Cemetery, Belle Chasse, LA, 8970 LA-23, Belle Chasse, LA 70037.

Entombment will be at OLPH Cemetery, Belle Chasse, LA., with her 6 grandchildren serving as pallbearers.

Arrangements are under the direction of McDonald Funeral Home/mcdonaldfh.com.

Father Harry Bugler will officiate the service.

A native of Belle Chasse, LA, she was a graduate of Berhman High School of 59, and also was a secretary for Professional Realty for 16 years. Josie was a 10 year member of Les Createurs Ladies Club, Belle Chasse, LA. She was a previous member of OLPH Church, Belle Chasse for 30 years, and was currently a member of St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church, Picayune, MS for 20 years. She was also a member of the American Legion Auxiliary Dimitry C. Vidacovich Unit #193, Buras, LA for 25 years. Josie was a loving and devoted wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and friend, who will be truly missed by all who knew and loved her.

She was preceded in death by her parents, William Henry Arendt and Camille Wiltz Arendt; and her brothers, William Arendt (Mary Lena), Deacon Elliott Arendt (Mercedes); John Arendt (Dot), and Ralph Arendt (Mary).

Left to cherish her memory are her husband, Daniel L. Leonard, Sr.; her sons, Danny (Ange) Leonard, Jr. and Donny (Laura) Leonard; 6 grandchildren, Donny Leonard, Kody (Sonya) Leonard, Jake (Brooke) Leonard, Kory (Joyce Lumpkin) Leonard, Kelsey Leonard, and Kacie Leonard; 5 great-grandchildren, Dallas Leonard, Ellie Leonard, Emma Leonard, Gracie Leonard, and Myka Leonard; and numerous nieces and nephews.

The family would like to thank Hayden, Notre Dame Hospice Nurse, and Truly Poldermann for all of their love and compassion shown to our family during this time of need.

Obituary and register book can be found on the internet page, at www.mcdonaldfh.com.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the St. Charles Borromeo Catholic School, 1006 Goodyear Blvd., Picayune, MS /stcbcatholicschool.org, or Notre Dame Hospice, 5407 Indian Hill Drive, Diamondhead, MS 39525.

The service will be very limited and social distancing is required along with mask.