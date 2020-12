November 17, 2020

The Lord is My Shepherd…Psalms 23:1

Graveside services for Jerry Dean Combest, 78, will be held Wednesday, December 2, 2020 at noon at Chapel Hill Cemetery, 28 Country Road 18482, Pachuta, MS 39347. He passed away peacefully on Tuesday, November 17, 2020 in New York.

A Visitation Walk-Thru was held on Tuesday, December 1, 2020 at Brown’s Funeral Home from 4-6 p.m.

