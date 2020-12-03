November 20, 2020

James Kimbal Penton, age 68, passed away in Tucson, Arizona, on Friday, November 20, 2020. He was the beloved husband of the late Nancy Purpura Penton; loving father of Jeffrey K. Penton, Sr.; doting PaPaw of Madeleine F. Penton and Jeffrey Penton, Jr. They were the light in his eyes and key to his heart! Brother of Barbara Penton Carrubba (JJ) and Kelly W. Penton (Lauri), and the late Bradley Leroy Penton; and son of the late Leroy “Sparky” Penton and Grace Kelly Penton.

He is also survived by close neighbors and friends in Tucson, Mary Ann and Tony Estrada, Jim Royce, and Carlton and Amber Howell and children. They were more like family than friends. He was very blessed to have so many loving friends in his life. Kim had many friends from childhood, but remained especially close to Grady Thigpen III and Gary Foster, even if from afar.

Mr. Penton was born in Pascagoula, Mississippi. He graduated from Mississippi State University, worked for the state government for 17 years and the federal government for seveen years. He retired from the federal government. Mr. Penton was a member of the Knights of Columbus. He loved to bar-b-que and smoke different types of meat and utilized those talents cooking for the Knights of Columbus for their fundraisers and gatherings.

Relatives and friends are invited to attend the Funeral Mass at St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church, 444 Metairie Rd. in Metairie, on Saturday, December 5, 2020 at 12:00 p.m. A visitation will be held at the church beginning at 10:00 a.m. Interment will follow at Lake Lawn Park.

In lieu of sending flowers, please consider donating to Peppi’s House, 2715 N. Wyatt Dr., Tucson, AZ 85712.

