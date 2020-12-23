Frank Gore, Jr., and Hayes Maples Earn C-USA Second-Team Football Honors
HATTIESBURG, Miss. – Southern Miss freshman running back Frank Gore, Jr., (Miami, Fla.) and redshirt sophomore linebacker Hayes Maples (Hattiesburg, Miss.) each earned Conference USA second-team football honors in an announcement by the league office Monday.
Gore, Jr., who was also a member of the C-USA All-Freshman team, led the Golden Eagles in rushing with 708 yards on 121 carries for a 5.9 yard per carry average. During his first season, he posted three 100-yard rushing games, including a career-high 130 yards on 23 carries at North Texas (10/3), 103 yards on 13 carries against North Alabama (11/7) and 111 yards on nine rushes against Florida Atlantic (12/10) in the season finale. The Golden Eagles were 3-0 this season when Gore, Jr., rushed for 100 or more yards.
Gore, Jr., enjoyed the most season rushing yards by a Golden Eagle since Ito Smith collected 1,415 in 2017. He had the most rushing yards of any freshman in C-USA and ranked No. 7 in the league in rushing through the regular season. Over his final two games, Gore, Jr., registered the longest rush of his career of 73 yards against Florida Atlantic for a touchdown and a 51-yard scoring reception against UTSA (11/21) for his longest catch.
Maples led the team with 91 tackles (34 solos), as well as having a team-high eight tackles for loss to go along with a half sack. He added a forced fumble versus Tulane (9/26) and a fumble recovery at Liberty (10/24).
The Golden Eagle defender exploded for a team season-best 15 tackles against Tulane, which marked the most stops by a Golden Eagle since Brian Anderson (16) against Appalachian State in 2014. During the year, Maples posted double-digit stops five times and averaged 9.8 tackles over the final eight games to finished ranked No.5 in C-USA as he averaged 9.1 per game. His tackle for loss number ranked No. 12.
Ten other Golden Eagles, offensive linemen Arvin Fletcher (RSr./Madison, Miss.) and Khalique Washington (Sr./Lebanon, Pa.), wide receiver Jason Brownlee (Jr./West Point, Miss.), defensive tackle Tahj Sykes (RJr./Columbus, Miss.), linebacker Santrell Latham(RJr./Meridian, Miss.), defensive backs Tyler Barnes (Sr./D’Iberville, Miss.), Natrone Brooks (Jr./Starkville, Miss.) and Malik Shorts(RSo./Bassfield, Miss.), kicker Briggs Bourgeois (RJr./St. Amant, La.) and long snapper T.J. Harvey (RSo./Columbus, Ga.), earned honorable mention honors.
2020 C-USA FOOTBALL ALL-CONFERENCE TEAMS
FIRST TEAM
OFFENSE
QB- Grant Wells, R-Fr., Marshall
RB- Brenden Knox, R-Jr., Marshall
RB- Sincere McCormick, So., UTSA
OL- Kody Russey, R-Sr., Louisiana Tech
OL- Cain Madden, R-Sr., Marshall
OL- Josh Ball, R-Sr., Marshall
OL- Colby Ragland, R-Sr., UAB
OL- Sidney Wells, Sr.,UAB
TE- Xavier Gaines, R-Sr., Marshall
WR- Jaelon Darden, Sr., North Texas
WR- Austin Trammell, Sr., Rice
WR- Austin Watkins, Jr., R-Sr., UAB
DEFENSE
DT- Milton Williams, R-Jr., Louisiana Tech
DT- Dion Novil, Sr., North Texas
DE- Darius Hodge, R-Jr., Marshall
DE- Jordan Smith, R-Jr., UAB
DE- DeAngelo Malone, Sr., WKU
LB- Tavante Beckett, R-Sr., Marshall
LB- Blaze Alldredge, Sr., Rice
LB- Kristopher Moll, Sr., UAB
DB- BeeJay Williamson, R-So., Louisiana Tech
DB- Steven Gilmore, Jr., Marshall
DB- Gregory Grate, Jr., Jr., Middle Tennessee
DB- Rashad Wisdom, So., UTSA
SPECIAL TEAMS
K- Hunter Duplessis, R-Sr., UTSA
P- Lucas Dean, So., UTSA
KR- Wayne Toussant, R-So., Louisiana Tech
PR- Talik Keaton, So., Marshall
LS – Jacob Fuqua, R-Sr., UAB
SECOND TEAM
OFFENSE
QB – Asher O’Hara, R-Jr., Middle Tennessee
RB- Spencer Brown, Sr., UAB
RB- Frank Gore, Jr., Fr., Southern Miss
OL- Alex Mollette, R-Sr., Marshall
OL- Jacob Brammer, R-Jr., North Texas
OL- Ahofitu Maka, Jr., UTSA
OL- Makai Hart, R-Jr., UTSA
OL- Spencer Burford, Jr., UTSA
OL- Jordan Meredith, R-Sr., WKU
TE- Jordan Myers, R-Sr., Rice
TE- Hayden Pittman, R.Sr., UAB
WR- Victor Tucker, R-Jr., Charlotte
WR- Adrian Hardy, R-Sr., Louisiana Tech
WR- Jacob Cowing, So., UTEP
DEFENSE
DT- Jamare Edwards, R-Jr., Marshall
DT- Antonio Moultrie, R-Jr., UAB
DE- Leighton McCarthy, R-Sr., Florida Atlantic
DE- Praise Amaewhule, R-So., UTEP
LB- Trey Baldwin, R-Sr., Louisiana Tech
LB- Tyler Grubbs, Fr., Louisiana Tech
LB- Hayes Maples, R-So., Southern Miss
LB- Noah Wilder, R-Jr., UAB
DB- Nazeeh Johnson, R-Sr., Marshall
DB- Brontae Harris, R-Sr., UAB
DB- TD Marshall, R-Sr., UAB
DB- Devon Key, R-Sr., WKU
DB- Dionté Ruffin, Sr., WKU
SPECIAL TEAMS
K- Brayden Narveson, R-So., WKU
P- John Haggerty, R-So., WKU
KR- Lexington Joseph, So., FIU
PR- Smoke Harris, R-So., Louisiana Tech
LS- Reeves Blankenship, R-Jr., Louisiana Tech
HONORABLE MENTION
(received at least one vote)
OFFENSE
QB – Chris Reynolds, R-Jr., Charlotte
QB – Mike Collins, Gr., Rice
QB – Frank Harris, R-Jr., UTSA
RB – Aaron McAllister, R-Sr., Charlotte
RB – D’Vonte Price, Sr., FIU
RB – Israel Tucker, R-Sr., Louisiana Tech
RB – DeAndre Torrey, Sr., North Texas
RB – Deion Hankins, R-Fr., UTEP
OL – Jaelin Fisher, R-Sr., Charlotte
OL – Shane McGough, R-Sr., FIU
OL – Abraham Delfin, R-Jr., Louisiana Tech
OL – Joshua Mote, R-Jr., Louisiana Tech
OL – Robert Jones, Sr., Middle Tennessee
OL – Anterrious Gray, R-Jr., North Texas
OL – Manase Mose, R-Jr., North Texas
OL – Clay Servin, R-So., Rice
OL – Jovaun Woolford, Gr., Rice
OL – Shea Baker, R-Jr., Rice
OL – Arvin Fletcher, R-Sr., Southern Miss
OL – Khalique Washington, Sr., Southern Miss
OL – Matthew Trehern, R-Jr., UAB
OL – Andrew Meyer, R-So., UTEP
OL – Bobby DeHaro, R-Jr., UTEP
OL – Cole Spencer, R-Jr., WKU
OL – Mason Brooks, Jr., WKU
TE – Jason Pirtle, R-Sr., North Texas
TE – Gerrit Prince, R-Sr., UAB
TE – Leroy Watson, Sr., UTSA
TE – Joshua Simon, So., WKU
WR – CeeJay Powell, R-Sr., Louisiana Tech
WR – Smoke Harris, R-So., Louisiana Tech
WR – Jarrin Pierce, R-Sr., Middle Tennessee
WR – Jake Bailey, So., Rice
WR – Jason Brownlee, Jr., Southern Miss
WR – Myron Mitchell, R-Sr., UAB
WR – Justin Garrett, R-Sr., UTEP
WR – Joshua Cephus, So., UTSA
WR – Zakhari Franklin, So., UTSA
WR – Xavier Lane, R-Sr., WKU
DEFENSE
DT – Timmy Horne, R-Sr., Charlotte
DT – Davon Strickland, R-So., FIU
DT – Jaylen Joyner, R-So., Florida Atlantic
DT – De’braylon Carroll, So., Rice
DT – Tahj Sykes, R-Jr., Southern Miss
DT – Tyree Turner, R-Sr., UAB
DT – Keenan Stewart, R-So., UTEP
DT – Brandon Matterson, Jr., UTSA
DT – Jaylon Haynes, Sr., UTSA
DT – Jeremy Darvin, R-Sr., WKU
DT – Ricky Barber, R-Fr., WKU
DE – Romeo McKnight, R-Sr., Charlotte
DE – Tyriq Harris, R-Sr., Charlotte
DE – Eric Kendzior, R-Sr., Louisiana Tech
DE – Lorenzo Dantzler, R-Sr., UTSA
LB – Tyler Murray, R-Jr., Charlotte
LB – Ahman Ross, R-Jr., Florida Atlantic
LB – Caliph Brice, Sr., Florida Atlantic
LB – Ezekiel Barnett, R-Sr., Louisiana Tech
LB – Eli Neal, So., Marshall
LB – KD Davis, Jr., North Texas
LB – Santrell Latham, R-Jr., Southern Miss
LB – Stephen Forester, R-Sr., UTEP
LB – Charles Wiley, Sr., UTSA
LB – Trevor Harmanson, R-Jr., UTSA
LB – Eli Brown, Gr., WKU
LB – Kyle Bailey, Sr., WKU
DB – Ben DeLuca, R-Sr., Charlotte
DB – Dorian Hall, R-Jr., FIU
DB – Josh Turner, R-Jr., FIU
DB – Richard Dames, Sr., FIU
DB – Rishard Dames, R-Jr., FIU
DB – Jordan Helm, R-Sr., Florida Atlantic
DB – Teja Young, R-So., Florida Atlantic
DB – Zyon Gilbert, Sr., Florida Atlantic
DB – Khalil Ladler, Gr., Louisiana Tech
DB – Zach Hannibal, R-Sr., Louisiana Tech
DB – Brandon Drayton, R-Sr., Marshall
DB – Makyle Sanders, Sr., North Texas
DB – Malik Shorts, R-So., Southern Miss
DB – Natrone Brooks, Jr., Southern Miss
DB – Tyler Barnes, Sr., Southern Miss
DB – Damon Miller, So., UAB
DB – Dy’Jonn Turner, Sr., UAB
DB – Will Boler, R-Jr., UAB
DB – Justin Prince, R-Jr., UTEP
DB – Corey Mayfield, Jr., Jr., UTSA
DB – Antwon Kincade, Sr., WKU
DB – Dominique Bradshaw, R-Jr., WKU
DB – Trae Meadows, R-Sr., WKU
SPECIAL TEAMS
K – Jacob Barnes, R-Fr., Louisiana Tech
K – Briggs Bourgeois, R-Jr., Southern Miss
K – Matt Quinn, R.Fr., UAB
P – Connor Bowler, R-Jr., Charlotte
P – Tommy Heatherly, Sr., FIU
P – Matt Hayball, R-So., Florida Atlantic
P – Bernardo Rodriguez, R-Jr., North Texas
KR – Deion Hair-Griffin, R-Sr., North Texas
KR – Austin Trammell, Sr., Rice
KR – Duron Lowe, R-Sr., UTEP
KR – Brennon Dingle, R-Sr., UTSA
PR – Jake Bailey, So., Rice
PR – Justin Garrett, R-Sr., UTEP
LS – Tommy Zozus, R-Jr., FIU
LS – Zach Appio, R-Jr., Marshall
LS – Nate Durham, R-Jr., North Texas
LS – Brody Butler, Fr., Middle Tennessee
LS – T.J. Harvey, R-So., Southern Miss
LS – Caleb Cantrell, R-Jr., UTSA
LS – Matt Baldeck, R.Jr., WKU
2020 C-USA FOOTBALL ALL-FRESHMAN TEAM
OFFENSE
QB- Grant Wells, Marshall
RB- Frank Gore, Jr., Southern Miss
RB- Deion Hankins, UTEP
OL- Dakota White, Louisiana Tech
OL- Dorian Hinton, Middle Tennessee
OL- Steven Losoya, Middle Tennessee
OL- Jeremy Byers, UTEP
OL- Demetris Allen, UTSA
TE- Taylor Thompson, Charlotte
TE- Jake Roberts, North Texas
WR- LaJohntay Walker, Florida Atlantic
WR- Nate Jefferson, FIU
DEFENSE
DT- Immanuel Bush, Marshall
DT- Christian Clayton, UTSA
DE- Gabriel Murphy, North Texas
DE- Grayson Murphy, North Texas
LB- Maki Carabin, Louisiana Tech
LB- Tyler Grubbs, Louisiana Tech
LB- Jamal Ligon, UTSA
DB- Cedric Woods, Louisiana Tech
DB- Quincy Riley, Middle Tennessee
DB- Upton Stout, North Texas
DB- Damon Miller, UAB
DB- Ken Robinson, UTSA
SPECIAL TEAMS
K- Jacob Barnes, Louisiana Tech
P- Charlie Mendes, Rice
KR- Jaylin Lane, Middle Tennessee
PR- LaJohntay Walker, Florida Atlantic
LS- Colby Garfield, Charlotte
LS- Brody Butler, Middle Tennessee
