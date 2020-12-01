November 26, 2020

Edward Joseph Joubert, Jr., 100, of Poplarville, Mississippi, passed away Thursday, November 26, 2020 at his residence.

Mr. Joubert was born December 21, 1919 in New Orleans, Louisiana, a son of Edward Joseph Joubert, Sr. and Olga Marie Villemain Joubert. He was a retired general surgeon; a veteran of the United States Navy – serving in World War, II and the Korean Conflict; and a member of the Catholic faith. He was an animal lover, especially horses and dogs.

In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his wife, Dora Casey Joubert and one sister, Olga Rita Gray.

Family members include four children, Charles Edward (Diana) Joubert, Philip John (Joy) Joubert, James Lawrence Joubert, Richard Paul (Jeanne) Joubert; seven grandchildren, Andrew Joubert, Anne-Marie Joubert-Stacy, Jason Joubert, Rebecca Saussaye, Richard Joubert, Jr., Marie Joubert, Adam Joubert; and numerous great-grandchildren, extended family, and friends.

Services will be planned for a later date.

