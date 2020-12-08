City of Picayune notifies residents of drinking water standard violation

The State Department of Health issued a violation to the city of Picayune utilities department because it could not test one of the city’s water samples in September.

The city is required to take 10 samples monthly to test for contaminants. Six water samples are taken from different portions of the city and four fluoride samples are taken, said Public Works Director Eric Morris.

In September one of the samples did not have enough water in the container to conduct a test. Since the State Department of Health could not test the sample, the city of Picayune Utilities was issued a violation for not meeting water monitoring requirements.

The water was resampled in October.

“We were right back at the high quality of water we always are and always have been,” said Morris.

The city mailed letters to notify water customers of the violation, as is required.

Morris said this is the first violation the city has received in his 10 years as Public Works Director.

“We’re very proud of our high water quality and we work hard to keep it like that, and we think we have a good water system,” said Morris.