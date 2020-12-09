Carl “Rocky” Duckworth, Nissan of Picayune Teacher of the Week

Carl “Rocky” Duckworth has been named Nissan of Picayune’s Teacher of the Week.

Carl is a fifth and sixth grade gifted education teacher at Poplarville Upper Elementary and the Middle School of Poplarville.

He has been teaching for 14 years, nine of which have been with the Poplarville School District.

His favorite part of being a teacher is being able to spend time with his students. Of all the lessons he provides to his classes, the most important thing he would like his students to take away is the ability to think both inside and outside the box.

A unique thing his students may not know about him is that as a child he was not fond of school.

“It is ironic that I became a teacher. I strongly disliked school as a child, from my first day of kindergarten to the day I miraculously graduated high school. Now I truly love going to school. It is one of my favorite places to be.”