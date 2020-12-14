December 14, 2020

Bobby Tierce

Published 4:19 pm Monday, December 14, 2020

December 12, 2020

Bobby Tierce, age 84, of Carriere, Mississippi passed away Saturday, December 12, 2020 at his residence.

Bobby was a member of First United Methodist Church and a Master Mason. He loved fishing, working in his garden and spending time with his family.

He is survived by his wife of 62 years, Elizabeth Tierce of Carriere, Mississippi; three daughters: Robin Seymour (Edward) of Carriere, Mississippi, Patsy Cassell (Nolen) of Carriere, Mississippi, and Michelle Jones of Carriere, Mississippi; eight grandchildren: Courtney Tierce, Blair Seymour, Sarah Seymour, Trey Seymour, Colin Jones, June Rose Jones, Tava Zoe’ Cassell, and James Cassell; and four great-grandchildren: Ayden Jones, Canton Jones, Jensen Seymour, and Noah Seymour.

He is preceded in death by his parents: Malven and Dewey Lee Tierce; a son-in-law, Warren Jones III; two brothers, Hervey Tierce and Ray Tierce; two sisters, Linda Tierce; and June Rose Tierce.

A graveside service will be held at Carriere Cemetery, Friday, December 18, 2020, at 2:00 p.m. with Rev. Jarod Saucedo officiating. A visitation will be held prior from 1:30 p.m.–2:00 p.m.

Arrangements are under the direction of Picayune Funeral Home. Please visit our website, www.picayunefuneral.com for the obituary where you may leave an online condolence or share photos and memories.

