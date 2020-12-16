Bicyclist killed in collision on Highway 90
A bicyclist in Hancock County was killed Wednesday morning after being struck by a passenger vehicle.
At 5:45 a.m. the Mississippi Highway Patrol responded to a crash on Highway 90 near Lake Shore Drive, according to a release from MHP.
A man was riding a bicycle along the shoulder of Highway 90 West when he was struck by a passenger car also traveling west.
The man was a Bay St. Louis resident and was pronounced at the scene.
The collision is under investigation by MHP. Identification of the deceased is pending notification of next of kin.
You Might Like
Picayune officer struck while managing construction traffic
A Picayune police officer was struck by a vehicle at the intersection of Highway 11 and Highway 43 North Tuesday... read more