Arrest reports collected from the Picayune Police Department Dec. 8, 2020

Skylar Brittney-Bessie Bailey, 28, 208 Doizer St., Picayune; arrested Dec. 7, for a hold for the Mississippi Department of Corrections.

Jessica Mae Baughman, 36, 837 Ceasar Rd., Picayune; arrested Dec. 2, for possession of paraphernalia.

Nicholas Kendell Bullock, 46, 1701 Highway 11 N. 4; arrested Dec. 7, for trespassing.

Russell ONeil Cameron Jr., 35, 204 Willow St., Petal, Miss.; arrested Dec. 7, for two counts of child restraint law and suspended driver’s license DUI.

Kelsey Mondesz Causey, 21, 2300 Trotter St.; arrested Dec. 2, for possession of marijuana.

Starla Shantel Cooper, 29, 1007 Merrydale Dr.; arrested Dec. 7, for failure to appear.

Stephen Coley Delaney, 37, 49 Harlan Spiers Rd., Carriere; arrested Dec. 6, for exhibit weapon to three or more persons, possession of a weapon by a felon, resisting arrest by fighting, resisting arrest by fleeing and simple assault by threat.

Brandon James Dykes, 2118 Crane St., Slidell, La.; arrested Nov. 30, for possession of marijuana.

Nicole Ann Evans, 40, 25914 Pinecrest Dr.; arrested Dec. 8, for possession of a controlled substance felony and possession of marijuana.

Stephen Douglas Garner, 44, 251 Jeff Wheat Rd. Lot A; arrested Dec. 1, for disorderly conduct failure to comply.

Linda Louise Graves, 27, 2604 Nina Dr.; arrested Dec. 7, for failure to appear and disorderly conduct failure to comply with officer.

Shawn Marie Harris, 48, 1322 Henleyfield McNeill Rd., Carriere; arrested Dec. 7, for shoplifting, willful trespassing and possession of paraphernalia.

Richard Wayne Lee, 57, 321 N. Steele; arrested Dec. 3, for simple assault domestic violence.

Justin Montrell Magee, 35, 1208 Pinewood Dr.; arrested Dec. 2, for failure to appear.

Kelton Keonta Magee, 19, 100 Teague St.; arrested Dec. 3, for misdemeanor possession of a controlled substance and possession of paraphernalia.

Stephen Ashley Malley, 40, 507 E. 5th St. B; arrested Dec. 1, for shoplifting and trespassing.

Brandi Lynn Manso, 25, 26 Ridge Crest Dr.; arrested Dec. 5, for shoplifting and possession of paraphernalia.

Dustin Lamon Murphree, 37, 1321 3rd Ave.; arrested Dec. 3, for two counts of failure to appear.

Carson John Naquin Jr., 43, 29311 Laurel Dr., Lacombe, La.; arrested Dec. 3, for misdemeanor possession of a controlled substance.

Clay Louis Necaise, 22,18417 Fenton Dedeaux Rd., Kiln, Miss.; arrested Dec. 7, for simple assault domestic violence and uttering forgery.

April Dawn Patterson, 46, 11083 Robinwood Dr.; arrested Dec. 2, for felony possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana and possession of paraphernalia.

Torri Michelle Ratcliff, 19, 53 Oak Dr.; arrested Dec. 1, for no driver’s license, no insurance and no license tag.

Bradley Steven Taylor, 46, 4242 Gum Dr., Slidell, La.; arrested Dec. 2, for misdemeanor possession of a controlled substance.

Steven Michael Vanteslaar, 48, 116 Telly Rd.; arrested Dec. 5, for disorderly conduct failure to comply.

Ronald Veal, 76, 100 Byram Rd. 1F, Jackson, Miss.; arrested Dec. 3, for public drunkenness.