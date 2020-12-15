Arrest reports collected from the Picayune Police Department Dec. 14, 2020
Kyle Lee Watts, 22, 3128 Jackson Landing Rd.; arrested Dec. 10, for failure to appear.
Samantha Faye Reuter, 39, 25 North Fork Dr., Carriere; arrested Dec. 8, for public drunkenness and disorderly conduct failure to comply.
Alvin Lamont Peel Jr., 26, 801 Hunt St.; arrested Dec. 8, for failure to appear.
Zachary Nicholas Jadick, 26, 2139 Crestview Dr.; arrested Dec. 10, for possession of paraphernalia and no driver’s license.
Jeffrey Chance Effler, 35, 1221 Manning St.; arrested Dec. 8, for indecent exposure and false identifying information.
