Alkeisha Monetta Jenkins-Walton

The Lord is my Shepherd; I shall not want. Psalm 23:1

Graveside services will be held Sunday, December 20, 2020 at 2:30 p.m. at New Palestine Cemetery. Pastor Arthur Bullock will officiate at the service. Due to COVID-19, mask and social distancing will be observed.

Alkeshia Monetta was the first child born to Monica Dixon (Bobby) and the late Harold McKee, Jr. in Picayune, MS, on November 1, 1987. She gave her life to Christ Jesus at an early age at Pleasant Valley Baptist Church under the leadership of the late Rev Bozzell Langham. She was a member of House of Prayer under the leadership of Rev. Arthur Bullock.

Alkeisha was loved and spoiled by her family, friends and the entire community. Her friendly outgoing personality allowed her to enjoy cookouts, Mardi Gras, Christmas parades, family functions and much more. One of her greatest joys was being a wife and loving mother. She loved to cook and would give the shirt off her back.

She was a graduate of Picayune Memorial High School, Class of 2008. She united in holy matrimony to Mr. Horatio Eugene Walton and to this union a daughter, Va’nrya Jenkins and a son A’King Walton of Picayune, MS were born. These children were the apple of their mother’s eye. Alkeisha was a great example of “A True Mother’s Love.” She loved everyone and she lived her life just to live again with the Lord.

Alkeisha Monetta Walton, 33, ended her earthly walk to begin her heavenly existence on Monday, December 14, 2020. She will never be forgotten and her loving gentle spirit will remain in our hearts.

She was preceded in death by her father, Harold Mckee, Jr.; her maternal grandparents, Van and Mary Huderson; her paternal grandparents, Ella Jean Jefferson and Harold McKee, Sr.; great-aunt, Seculndra Jenkins.

She leaves cherishable memories to husband, Eugene Walton; two children, Va’nyra Jenkins and A’King Walton; mother, Monica Dixon(Bobby); two brothers, Jerony Vaughn and Cordell Vaughn; four sisters, Nicole Guillotte, Brittany Guillotte, Casey Brown and Anita Brown all of Picayune, MS; grandmother, Janet Peters; aunts, Nickie McDonald (Enoch), Patricia Lewis, Bonita Wynn, Cynthia McKee, Trenda Faciane (Malcolm) all of Picayune, MS, Tammy Seawood of Gulfport, MS and Patricia Brown (Billy) of Picayune, MS; special friends, Africa Simmons, Esconesha Simmons, Meneckial McDowell; two godchildren, Myllion and Kamyllion Simmons; a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

