Volunteer, club, business and citizen of the year named at 72nd Chamber Banquet

The Greater Picayune Area Chamber of Commerce recognized the winners of several categories during the 72nd Annual Chamber Banquet.

Picayune Mayor Ed Pinero kicked off the event with a speech about the importance of shopping local as much as possible before turning over the podium to Chamber Board member Misty Toruno, who presented the award for the Civic Club of the Year.

She introduced the Exchange Club of Picayune as the Civic Club of the Year by saying it is one of 630 clubs in the United States that promotes the community. The local chapter has been supporting the community by holding a Veterans Day lunch, poker run to raise money for other organizations such as Bikers Against Child Abuse, food drives for area food pantries and provided hand sanitizer to area child care facilities at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

For Volunteer of the Year, Stuart Huey was presented the award for his willingness to take charge of local golf tournaments to raise money for the Chamber of Commerce and Rotary Club of Picayune, and coaching his children in various sports.

Steve McDonald was named this year’s Citizen of the Year.

McDonald is a Picayune native who served in the Army National Guard, served as past president of the Krewe of the Pearl, a past member of the Picayune Main Street Board of Directors, member of the Moses Cook Lodge, and as a member of the Live Oaks Society. McDonald was not present at Thursday’s event.

The Excellence in Business award went to Charlie’s Custom Colors. The business was started in Picayune in 1982 by owner Charles Blanchet and is staffed with compassionate people willing to help anyone who comes through the door, said Chamber Executive Director Terry Farr. He added that the five full time and four part time employees consistently demonstrate professional service.