November 7, 2020

A Family Graveside Service for Sue Ann Smith, age 89, of Picayune, MS, who passed away Saturday, November 7, 2020, was held Monday, November 9, 2020, at 1:00 p.m. at New Palestine Cemetery.

Burial was in New Palestine Cemetery under the direction of McDonald Funeral Home.

Sue Ann was a loving and devoted mother, meemaw, sister, and friend who will be truly missed by all who knew and loved her. A native of Picayune, MS, she was a homemaker and a member of New Palestine Baptist Church.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Frank Dalton Mitchell and Frances Eleanor Stockstill Mitchell; her loving and devoted husband of 58 years, Larry Walter Smith, Sr; her daughter, Frances Susan Smith; her grandsons, Michael Shayne Fortenberry, Larry and Kenneth Fortenberry; and her brother, Bud Mitchell.

Left to cherish her memory are her children, Andrea Ellen (Joe) Fortenberry, Larry Walter (Angela) Smith, Jr, and Stacy Annette (Paul) Reese; 8 grandchildren, Shae (Ray) Lee, Shanna Jo (Mike) Staten, Shalen (Brendan) Nichols, Ashlie (Ryan) Westbrook, Brooke (Seth) Niebuhr, Lance Smith, Rashell (Alex) Dawsey, and ReAnna Reese; 14 great-grandchildren; and her sister, Dana Gayle Strain.

