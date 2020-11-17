Strong wins MACCC Player of the Week

PERKINSTON — Mississippi Gulf Coast linebacker turned in a dominant performance in the Bulldogs’ 40-3 win at Southwest Mississippi last week.

For his efforts, he was named MACCC Defensive Player of the Week.

Strong, a sophomore from Scott Central, had 13 total tackles and three sacks in Gulf Coast’s 40-3 win at Southwest Mississippi. He had five tackles for loss, forced a fumble, broke up a pass and had five quarterback hurries.

Strong has committed to play for Mississippi State at the next level. He has 46 total tackles in four games, with 17.5 tackles for loss and 8.5 sacks.

He’s the third Gulf Coast player to win a conference award, joining fellow linebacker Mike Smith and running back Deondre House.

Strong was a member of the All-MACJC South First Team last year, when he registered 104 total tackles. He won conference Player of the Week once as a freshman.

For more information on MGCCC’s 10 intercollegiate athletic teams, follow @MGCCCBulldogs on Twitter and MGCCCBulldogs on Facebook, and go to mgcccbulldogs.com.