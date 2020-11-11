Picayune Police work several minor cases

Several suspects were arrested for various offenses by the Picayune Police Department.

On Nov. 7, at 9:30 p.m. an officer on patrol observed a vehicle run a red light, prompting a traffic stop, said Picayune Police Chief Freddy Drennan.

While speaking with the driver, identified as Phazal Hines, 28 of 6200 Campus Blvd., New Orleans, the officer noticed the odor of marijuana coming from within the vehicle. Drennen said the officer then asked Hines to exit the vehicle, where a pat down of his person was conducted. During the pat down, the officer found bulge in the suspect’s pants leg, later determined to be a bag containing a small amount of marijuana. Drennan said he was arrested for possession of marijuana.

In a separate case, an officer responding to the scene of a vehicle collision saw a white Nissan Altima on the shoulder of the Cooper Road. The driver was identified as Christian Cooper, 33 of 620 Richard St., and asked if he was alright. As Cooper told the officer that he was ok, the officer noticed he was reaching in the center console of the vehicle. Even after the officer asked Cooper to stop reaching in the console, Cooper continued, prompting the officer to remove Cooper from the vehicle and conduct a pat down. During the search of Cooper’s person and vehicle a small bag of marijuana and a small bag with white pills were found. Drennan said the pills were later identified as hydrocodone. Cooper was arrested for possession of marijuana and possession of a controlled substance.

Officers also made an arrest in relation to a vehicle burglary that occurred on Nov. 6. Officers responded to a home on Glenwood Street just before 8 p.m. in relation to the crime, and found 21-year-old Tradarrius Holloway of 2308 Trotter St., in the area. Holloway was detained because he matched the description of the suspect provided by the victim and was sweating profusely despite the cool conditions outside, Drennan said. Officers noticed a bulge in Holloway’s pants, which he said were two cellphones that had not yet been activated. Holloway was taken back to the scene of the crime, where the victim said he was missing ammunition, binoculars, three 9mm magazines and a knife. A search of the area located everything that was missing, which was returned to the owner and Holloway was arrested for commercial burglary.

In an unrelated case, 32-year-old Bruce Leon Emery Jr. of 318 Clark St., was arrested on Oct. 23, for trespassing after he entered Mickey’s #1 and the adjacent laundromat, which he has previously been advised that he was no longer welcome, Drennan said.