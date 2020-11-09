Pearl River celebrates 2020 Homecoming Court

By Alexx Kennedy

PRCC Public Relations

POPLARVILLE, Miss. — Pearl River Community College’s student body elected its 2020 Homecoming Court; Kaylee Clavo was chosen as the Homecoming Queen.

Also elected are Freshmen Maids Maesyn Alexis Cuevas, Lauren Brown, Kaylee Nicole Fortenberry, Gracie Elisabeth Jones, and Sophomore Maids Laura Mae Jackson, Madison Danielle Nielson, Sarah Williams and Riley Cleveland.

The queen and her court were celebrated through a special mothers luncheon as well as being recognized at half time of the Homecoming game.

“Take the time to turn these moments into memories,” PRCC President Dr. Adam Breerwood said. “You continually represent us well in and out of the classroom. Despite challenges you may have faced this year, take a moment and really experience this moment. We are proud of you and we appreciate you.”

KAYLEE CLAVO

Clavo is the 2020 Pearl River Community College Homecoming Queen. She is the daughter of Trechell and Kenneth Clavo of Carriere. She is a graduate of Pearl River Central High School where she served as the Varsity Cheer Captain. She was also a member of the National Honors Society and the Beta Club.

Clavo is a Biochemistry Major at Pearl River. She is also Cheer Captain at Pearl River, a member of the Phi Theta Kappa Honors Society and has been recognized as a member of the President’s List academically.

After completing her degree at Pearl River, she plans to attend Mississippi State University and then enter dental and orthodontics school.

MAESYN ALEXIS CUEVAS

Cuevas of Kiln, Mississippi is a Freshman Maid representing the Hancock Campus. She is the daughter of Leslie Ladner and Matt Cuevas. She is a graduate of Hancock High School where she was a member of the high school volleyball team, HOSA, Beta Club and NTHS. She is working towards her degree in Nursing while at Pearl River. Both her mother and father are PRCC alumni. She is planning to attend the University of Southern Mississippi after her graduation from PRCC.

LAUREN BROWN

Brown is a Freshman Maid attending the Forrest County Campus. She is the daughter of Lisa and Tim Brown of Hurley. She is a graduate of East Central High School where she finished fifth in her class academically, was a member of the student council, HOSA and Beta Club. Brown was also a six-year varsity member of the Cross-Country Track Team at East Central.

While at Pearl River she is pursuing her degree for a Physical Therapy Assistant. She is currently in the PTA program and is a member of the Phi Theta Kappa Honors Society. After completing her degree at Pearl River Brown plans to continue her education at Mississippi State University.

KAYLEE NICOLE FORTENBERRY

Fortenberry of Sumrall, is a Freshman Maid that attends the Poplarville Campus. She is the daughter of Samantha and Andrew Phillips of Sumrall and Lane and Rachel Fortenberry of Foxworth. While at Sumrall High School Fortenberry served as SGA Secretary and she was a member of the FFA, Beta Club and the National Honors Society.

While at Pearl River Fortenberry is working on her degree in Nursing. She is a member of the River Navigator Program, the Phi Theta Kappa Honors Society and she was crowned Lamar County’s Miss Hospitality for 2020. Upon completion of her degree at Pearl River, Fortenberry plans to attend Nursing School at the University of Southern Mississippi to get her bachelors degree. She hopes to work as a nurse in the field of Labor and Delivery.

GRACIE ELISABETH JONES

Jones is a Freshman Maid attending the Poplarville Campus. She is the daughter of Kerry and Jeremy Jones of Sandy Hook. Jones is a graduate of Columbia Academy where she was a member of the Student Council, the Key Club, Mu Alpha Theta, the National Honor Society and the high school choir.

She is majoring in Elementary and Special Education. She is a member of the PRCC Singers, the PRCC a cappella group “The Voices” and the Baptist student Union. Jones plans to attend the University of Southern Mississippi after graduating from Pearl River.

LAURA MAE JACKSON

Jackson is a Sophomore Maid attending the Hancock Campus. She is the daughter of Tanya McArther of Perlington and is a graduate of Hancock High School where she was an active member of the Interact Club.

Jackson is working toward a degree in Business Administration and she is a member of the Pearl River College Outreach Club. She plans to attend the University of Southern Mississippi after graduation and hope to own her own clothing business someday soon.

MADISON DANIELLE NIELSON

Nielson is a Sophomore Maid representing the Poplarville Campus. She is from Saucier and is the daughter of Stephanie and Michael Nielson. She is a graduate of Harrison Central High School where she was a member of the Cheer Team, DECA, and the National Technical Honor Society. In 2019, she was crowned Ms. Harrison County.

While at Pearl River, Nielson is working on her degree to become a nurse and work in the field of labor and delivery. She is also a member of the college’s Cheerleading Team.

SARAH WILLIAMS

Williams is a Sophomore Maid attending the Poplarville Campus. She is the daughter of Michelle and Gerald Williams of Picayune. She is a graduate of Picayune Memorial High School where she was a member of the National Honors Society, the Student Council, the Beta Club, and was Captain of the Dance Team.

Williams is working on her major in Business and Marketing Management. While at Pearl River, she serves as a Lieutenant for the String of Pearls Dance Team. She is also a member of the Phi Theta Kappa Honors Society and the Dr. William Lewis Honors Institute. She has been recognized on the Dean’s List academically at PRCC.

Williams also plans to attend cosmetology school after completing her degree at Pearl River.

RILEY CLEVELAND

Cleveland is a Sophomore Maid attending the Forrest County Campus. She is the daughter of Karen Cleveland of Bassfield and Eddie Cleveland of Lumberton. She is a graduate of Oak Grove High School where she served as Editor of the Yearbook Staff and was a member of the Leadership Team for First Priority. Cleveland was also a member of the Junior Civitans and a member of the National Honor Society.

While at Pearl River, she is pursuing a degree in Elementary Education. She is currently serving as the President of the Dr. William Lewis Honors Institute for the Forrest County Center. She is also Vice President of Service for the Phi Theta Kappa Honors Society and the President of the Honors Council.

After earning her degree Cleveland plans to attend the University of Southern Mississippi and obtain her bachelors degree in Elementary Education.