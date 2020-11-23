Pearl River baseball launches ‘Dub Club’

POPLARVILLE, Miss. — Pearl River baseball coach Michael Avalon announced Monday the launch of the program’s Dub Club.

The aim of the club is to help better connect fans and alumni with the Wildcats while also helping to achieve the team’s facility and infrastructure goals.

“We are excited to launch our Dub Club. One of the questions I am always asked is ‘How can I help the program?’ This is a great opportunity for people who care and want to support Pearl River Baseball,” Avalon said. “Your monthly contribution, coupled with others, will allow our program to continue to improve our first-class facilities and help our student athletes have the best experience possible.

“Also, we look forward to reconnecting and staying connected with many former players, parents, alumni and fans. Through your membership, we will be able to keep you up to date with games, events and everything happening in our program. Thank you for support.”

Avalon hopes the Dub Club is something that evolves into an integral part of the program that involves fans and former players.

In addition to annual gifts as part of the membership, those who enroll will also receive updates throughout the year regarding games and events, and will receive special communications from current players and coaches.

Anyone interested in joining the Dub Club or helping the Wildcats can do so by visiting PRCCAthletics.com/ DubClub.

NEXT-LEVEL WILDCATS

Pearl River recently celebrated seven Wildcats who are headed to the next level after the completion of the 2021 season. Over the last week, PRCC saw Graham Crawford (Hattiesburg; Sumrall) sign with Alabama, Austen Izzio (Carriere; Pearl River Central) sign with Charleston Southern, Landon Gartman (Bogue Chitto; Enterprise) sign with Memphis, Tate Parker (Gulfport; West Harrison) and Kasey Donaldson (Gulfport; West Harrison) sign with South Alabama, Jacob Scherer (Mandeville, La.; St. Paul’s) sign with Southeastern Louisiana and Taylor Woodcock (Pass Christian; West Harrison) sign with Louisiana Tech.

The seven next-level Wildcats make more than 100 players Avalon has sent to four-year programs during his head coaching tenure. In his time at The River, more than 46 Wildcats have signed with four-year programs.

NEW FACES

The Wildcat staff tapped into its powerhouse pipelines for this year’s signing class. On Nov. 3, the Wildcats announced an incoming group of Wildcats that’s comprised of Faith Academy (Ala.) INF Gabe Broadus, Petal RHP/OF Blake Hooks, West Harrison INF/RHP Brennan Jones, Oak Grove RHP John Patrick Lyon, Sumrall RHP Hayden Nored, St. Martin RHP/INF Landen Payne, Jackson Academy C/OF Parker Ryan, St. Paul’s (Ala.) RHP/OF Will Passeau and Germantown INF Preston Soper.

GETTING STARTED

The Wildcats won’t open their 2021 season until Feb. 9, when PRCC hosts Coastal Alabama-North for a doubleheader at Dub Herring Park. The rest of PRCC’s schedule will be released at a later date.