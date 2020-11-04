Nissan of Picayune Teacher of the Week, Nichole Aube

Nicole Aube has been selected as Nissan of Picayune’s Teacher of the Week.

She is an English teacher at Poplarville High School where she teaches World Literature, English II and Honors English II to 10th grade students.

She has been teaching for 15 years, 13 of which have been in Poplarville. She spent seven years teaching language arts at the Middle School of Poplarville and has been teaching at the high school for six years.

Her favorite parts of teaching are building student confidence and building the student’s voice. She loves watching kids earn their voice and hopes when they leave her classroom they can use their reading and writing skills to tell the world what they believe and why they believe it.

“Many kids walk into my classroom believing they aren’t smart, when, in fact, they’re brilliant. It’s my goal to find what they’re good at, in English or otherwise, and help them grow confident in it.”

Like many of her students, Aube has learning disabilities that she struggled with in school.

“None of us is perfect, but we’re made exactly as we’re supposed to be. I want my kids to believe that and thrive in it.”

She wants her students to know that they are her “kids” in all the ways that matter.

“Today, tomorrow, or 10 years from now, I will remember their names. That sounds crazy, but it happens. School should be one of their “happy” places, and if my quirky, eccentric classroom can provide a safe place for a kid to be him/herself, then I am doing my job correctly.”