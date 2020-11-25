Meridian Man sentenced to 10 years for possession of a firearm by a convicted felon

Jackson, Miss. – Marquis Howard McNeely, 38, of Meridian, was sentenced Friday by Chief U.S. District Judge Daniel P. Jordan III to two 120-month sentences, with the second sentence to be served concurrently with the first sentence, for two counts of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, announced U.S. Attorney Mike Hurst and Kurt Thielhorn, Special Agent in Charge of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives. McNeely was also ordered to pay a $1,500 fine.

On July 24, 2019 at approximately 4:00 a.m., a Lauderdale County Sheriff’s deputy was on patrol on Highway 19 when the deputy encountered McNeely in a vehicle parked in the wrong lane of traffic. McNeely was found to be intoxicated and placed under arrest. A stolen pistol was recovered from the vehicle. McNeely was charged and released on bond.

On October 8, 2019 McNeely drove up to a traffic safety checkpoint being conducted by the Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Office at the intersection of State Boulevard and Chandler Road. A deputy approached McNeely’s car and immediately saw that McNeely had an assault rifle style pistol held between his right knee and the center console. McNeely was again arrested and charged.

McNeely was indicted by a federal grand jury on November 19, 2019 for being a previously convicted felon in possession of firearms. McNeely has prior felony convictions for felony DUI, aggravated assault and manslaughter. He pled guilty before Judge Jordan on September 1, 2020.

The case was investigated by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives. It was prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorney Charles W. Kirkham.