October 20, 2020

Lois Louise Catchings Bunton was born on December 3, 1927 and, at the age of 92, on Tuesday, October 20, 2020, went home to be with her LORD and Savior.

Her loving family members that survive her are: sister, Denvie Joyce Camp; brother, Harold Dean Catchings; son, Ronald Bunton and wife, Susan; son Shelby Ray Bunton and wife, Diane; son, Bobby Bunton and wife, Nancy.

She was a loving grandmother to Ray, Jr., Michelle, Lucy, Connie, Denise, Justin, Nicole, Allen, Ethan and Garrett. She was also blessed with numerous cherished great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Justin Shelby Bunton; her parents, Zephie and Minnie Catchings; in-laws, Roy and Dorothy Bunton; brother, James Houston Catchings, brother, William Howard Catchings, sister, Dorothy Williams, sister, Jean Dabbs, brother, Oakland Franklyn (Butch) Catchings, brother, Wayne Catchings, sister, Geraldine Liner; son, Richard Lee Clifton and son, Mitchell Lynn Clifton.

A memorial service celebrating her life will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, December 5, 2020, at Hickory Baptist Church, 7 Hickory Nut Rd., Picayune, MS. In lieu of flowers, you may send a donation to the missionary fund of Hickory Baptist Church at the former address.