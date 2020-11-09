November 4, 2020

Kerry Morris Burge of Picayune, Mississippi passed away Wednesday, November 4, 2020 at the age of 72.

Kerry was a lifelong resident of Picayune and a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints.

He is survived by his son, Kevin M. Burge; three daughters, Melisa “Missy” Jones (Jeffery), Catrina “Trina” Smith (Kelly), and Kristina “Krissy” Burge; two brothers, Ronald Burge (Sandy), and Brad Burge (Marie); two sisters, Ladelle Taylor (Bob) and Emma “Jean” Van Orden; grandchildren, Chris Burge (Chelsie), Chad Burge (Sam), Tori Burge (Matt), Tabitha Babin (Blake), Allen Jones (Jordan), Brittany Holland (Anthony), and Kayla Stockstill (Ryan) and ten great-grandchildren.

He is preceded in death by his beloved wife, Sharon Burge; parents, Houston L. Burge and Lettie Staples Burge; two brothers, Carl Burge and Gerald Burge; grandchild, Justin Stockstill.

A service will be held by family, 10:00 a.m. Saturday November 14, 2020 at Church of Jesus Christ Latter-Day Saints, 1720 Read Road, Picayune, MS. Officiated by Bishop Stephen Beasley.

Arrangements are under the direction of Picayune Funeral Home. Please visit our website, www.picayunefuneral.com for the obituary where you may leave an online condolence or share photos and memories.