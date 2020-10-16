October 13, 2020

A Funeral service will be held on Saturday, October 17, 2020 at 2 p.m., a walk through viewing at noon until 2 p.m., at Hart’s Chapel Church, located at Dupont Hart’s Chapel Road of Poplarville, MS for Yulonda Yevette Bolton Dunston age 52 of Poplarville, MS, who passed peacefully in her home on October 13, 2020. Officiating at the service ,Reverend George R. Tillman.

She graduated from Poplarville High School. Yulonda was a member of Glouirs Church of God In Christ under the leadership of the late Rev. W.J. Wilson and later became a member of Zion Hill Baptist Church under the leadership of Rev. Ronald Dunston, where she was also The First Lady. She was an employee of South East Mississippi Rural Health Initiative for 20 years.

Left to cherish many fond memories are her loving and devoted husband, Rev. Ronald Dunston; children, Ronald and Blake (Christina) Dunston; parents, Linda Bolton Swain and Daniel “Sammy” Peters; grandchildren, Tylan Keys and Tyjae’ Young; siblings, Keisha Jordan, Deandrayous Bolton, Shanna Bolton, Joy Bolton, Gerald Bolton, Loineda Peters, Samantha Peters, Greg Peters, Daniel Peters, Zeneta John, Angela and Andy Banks; and a host of nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, relatives and friends.

Burial in the Rose Park Cemetery, under the direction of Baylous Funeral Home.