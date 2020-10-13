Woman wearing COVID mask robs Dollar General

Update, a possible description of the suspect vehicle has been obtained through the ongoing investigation.

A black woman wearing a mask to protect from the COVID-19 virus robbed staff at a local Dollar General at gunpoint Tuesday morning.

Maj. Marc Ogden with the Pearl River County Sheriff’s Department said investigators were alerted to the armed robbery at 8:25 that morning at the Dollar General located on Highway 43 South. Investigators arrived to speak with witnesses, which included a clerk and manager on duty, who said that the store was robbed by a heavy set black woman wearing a mask. During the robbery she produced a hand gun and demanded money. After staff gave the woman an undisclosed amount of money, she fled.

The suspect is described as being between 5 feet 5 inches to 5 feet 8 inches tall, heavy set in build with short hair and medium tone skin. The staff recall that the suspect had extremely long pink acrylic fingernails.

Ogden said that the suspect vehicle was described as a newer model white two door coupe with dark colored rims and tinted windows. A make and model of the vehicle is currently unavailable.

Anyone who may have information about this case is asked to call Mississippi Coast Crime Stoppers at 1-877-787-5898.