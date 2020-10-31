Unemployment in state, county still on decline

Pearl River County’s unemployment rate in September of this year also decreased to 6.5 percent from the previous month’s rate of 7.9 percent. The prior year in September, Pearl River County’s unemployment rate was 5.1 percent.

During the month of September, unemployment in the state of Mississippi dropped from the prior month’s adjusted average of 7.8 percent to an unadjusted average of 7.1 percent. In September of 2019, the rate was 5.6 percent.

The state’s unadjusted average was 6.8 percent, a decrease from the previous month’s rate of 7.9. In September of 2019, that rate was 5.3 percent.

Nationwide, the seasonally adjusted unemployment rate in September was 7.9 percent, a decrease from the previous month’s percentage of 8.4. A year prior that rate was 3.5 percent.

The unadjusted nationwide average was 7.7 percent, a decrease from the month prior rate of 8.5 but was higher than last September’s rate of 3.3. percent

Seasonally adjusted rates take annual patterns such as weather, holidays, school schedules and other occurrences that affect employment rates into account. Only nationwide and statewide percentages are adjusted.

During the month of September, 33 of Mississippi’s 82 counties reported unemployment rates at or below the statewide-unadjusted average of 6.8 percent. Rankin County reported the lowest unemployment rate during September of 3.9 percent with Lafayette County reporting a rate of 4.6 percent.

Jefferson County reported the highest rate, at 17.8 percent, with Holmes County reporting a rate of 14.4 percent.