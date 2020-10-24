Sheriff’s Department works various cases

Several suspects were arrested for various offenses by the Pearl River County Sheriff’s Department last month.

On Sept. 16, narcotics investigators on patrol conducted a stop on a vehicle when they observed the driver to be speeding and driving carelessly.

During the stop, the investigators found 47-year-old Gene Callais of 171 Ozona Rd., Carriere, behind the wheel.

After consent to search the vehicle was obtained, investigators found a large amount of methamphetamine inside, leading to Callais and his two passengers, identified as 45-year-old Lareina C. Judah of 171 Ozona Rd., and 46-year-old Ricky W. Martin, of 104 Strain Dr., Carriere to be arrested for possession of a controlled substance, said Sheriff David Allison. A hold was also placed on Martin by the Mississippi Department of Corrections after it was determined that he was out on bond for a previous arrest for possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute.

In another case, community complaints brought narcotics investigators to 1479 Dupont Harts Chapel Rd., on Sept. 23. The investigators arrived to find three people in the home; 54-year-old Shelby Paul Amacker, 45-year-old Karen Nichole Odom and 23-year-old Kelsey Ward, all of that address.

A subsequent search of the home located marijuana, methamphetamine and paraphernalia inside. Allison said that Amacker and Odom were arrested for possession of methamphetamine and a probation violation each while Ward was arrested for possession of paraphernalia. Allison added that Amacker has been arrested five times for various drug related offenses since 2018.

A third case was worked on Sept. 28, when narcotics investigators on patrol saw a man they knew to be 30-year-old Richard Ricky Sampson of 722 E. Third St., driving a vehicle along Ceasar Road. Allison said the investigators knew that Sampson was wanted for the offense of felony grand larceny, leading the investigators to request a patrol deputy conduct a stop on Sampson’s vehicle. Sampson was later stopped and arrested for the warrant, and three other misdemeanor warrants, one for possession of a controlled substance and two others for truancy violations.