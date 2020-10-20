Pumpkin patch draws crowd with food trucks

Young children and families wandered the rows of pumpkins at the St. Charles Borromeo pumpkin patch Saturday.

Amanda Reynolds is a member of the church and comes to the pumpkin patch every year.

“They always have beautiful pumpkins,” said Reynolds.

Every year she gets a photo of her daughters, Ella and Ava Reynolds, in front of the “How tall this fall?” sign. She was excited to see that food trucks were added to the pumpkin patch this year.

The pumpkin patch is open weeknights from 3 p.m. until 7 p.m. and Saturdays from noon until 8 p.m. through Oct. 31. The school is holding two food truck family nights. The first took place Saturday, Oct. 17 and the next will be Saturday, Oct. 24 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

With the addition of food trucks, the pumpkin patch had higher attendance than in previous years, said lead teacher Hunter Lumpkin. Families stood in line for burritos, coffee, macarons and chicken wings.

The pumpkin patch is in its eleventh year said Lumpkin. The St. Charles Borromeo Catholic School PTO sponsored the event. The pumpkin sales raise funds for the school and the food trucks paid a sponsorship to be vendors at the event.

“For young families, we need stuff like this,” said PTO Vice President Kalyn Dragon.

Principal Jenny Seymour said the community experience was even better than she thought.

Teacher Danielle Harrison said she loves the pumpkin patch.

“It’s a good opportunity to bring the school and parish together, as well as the community—good wholesome fellowship,” she said.

Turnout was high enough that several of the food trucks sold out of key ingredients before 8 p.m., and pumpkin sales also went well. Parent volunteer Bob Badeaux helped sell pumpkins and said close to half of the pumpkins that had been unloaded were gone by 6 p.m.

Beginning in November, the St. Charles Borromeo Catholic School plans to begin hosting a monthly food truck night at the Crosby Commons, said Lumpkin.