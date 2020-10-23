October 23, 2020

Photo Gallery: Log truck overturns in Poplarville

By Cathy Cook

Published 9:35 am Friday, October 23, 2020

NO INJURIES: A truck carrying logs turned sideways while making a left hand turn onto Highway 26 from Highway 53 in Poplarville Tuesday night. The driver was fine, said Police Chief Danny Collier. It was shortly after 11 p.m. before the logs were cleared from the road.

